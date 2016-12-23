Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 1:20 pm GMT+8

Shila Amzah adds three Music Pioneer Awards to trophy cabinet

Friday December 23, 2016
10:02 AM GMT+8

Shila Amzah with her three Music Pioneer Awards. — TheHive.Asia picShila Amzah with her three Music Pioneer Awards. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Chinese-singing Malaysian singer Shila Amzah has taken home more trophies at this year’s Music Pioneer Awards, China’s leading radio chart event, which were based on results from 24 major radio stations around China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as the audience vote.

The 26-year-old singer was awarded “Top 10 Song (Hong Kong and Taiwan)”, “Top 5 Most Popular Female Artiste”, and “Best Female Singer (Hong Kong and Taiwan)” at the awards ceremony held in Guangzhou, China earlier this month.

This is the second time that Shila has won the “Best Female Singer” title.

“I want to thank my parents and my family, my management team in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur, Shilala HK PTE LTD, as well as my fans from Taiwan, Hong Kong and China for supporting me and voted for me. Also thank you to all the DJs and media for playing my song,” said the Mandopop singer as quoted by Kr8tif Express.

Shila garnered over one million votes for “Most Popular Female Artiste” category, beating other top singers from the region like Fiona Sit, Joey Yung, Joyce Cheng, Bibi Zhou, Kit Chan and He Jie.

During the event, Shila also performed her new song, Say You Love Me Then from her Mandarin album, My Journey (心旅). — TheHive.Asia

