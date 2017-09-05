Shia LeBeouf will not be a part of ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Shia LeBeouf had previously starred in ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — Shia Labeouf is reportedly not reprising his role in the new Indiana Jones film.

According to screenwriter David Koepp, LaBeouf —who played Indy’s son Mutt Williams in 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — will not be appearing in the film.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Koepp revealed: “Harrison Ford plays Indiana Jones, that I can certainly say. And the Shia LaBeouf character is not in the film.”

Koepp also revealed that the script for the movie is ready. “We’re plugging away at it. In terms of when we would start, I think that’s up to Mr Spielberg and Mr Ford...

“I know we’ve got a script we’re mostly happy with. Work will be endless, of course, and ongoing, and Steven just finished shooting The Post... If the stars align, hopefully it’ll be his next film.”

Steven Spielberg will back to direct his fifth Indiana Jones adventure that is scheduled for release on July 10, 2020.