Shia LaBeouf back at anti-Trump art protest following arrest (VIDEO)

LOS ANGLES, Jan 27 — Actor and activist Shia LaBeouf returned to his performance art project at the Museum of Moving Image yesterday after being arrested earlier in the day following a scuffle at the venue.

LaBeouf got involved in an altercation outside a New York museum where he was chanting “He will not divide us” during a live-streamed protest against President Donald Trump, police said.

The Transformers and American Honey star allegedly pulled a 25-year-old man’s scarf, scratched his face and shoved him at about 12.30am EST outside the Museum of the Moving Image in the borough of Queens, a police spokesman said.

The cause of the altercation was unknown. The 30-year-old actor was chanting “He will not divide us” into a live-stream camera mounted on a wall when the incident took place.

LaBeouf was released after being charged with misdemeanour assault and harassment, the police spokesman said. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

Representatives for LaBeouf did immediately respond to a request for comment. — Reuters

A file picture of actor Shia LaBeouf. — Cover Media pic