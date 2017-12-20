#SheKnew posters call out Meryl Streep for alleged Weinstein hypocrisy

One of the posters that appeared around LA yesterday. — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Dec 20 — Posters depicting Meryl Streep with the words “She knew” appeared yesterday around Los Angeles, Twitter posts indicate.

The posters which show the Oscar-winning actress standing with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein appear to be a direct response to her assertions that she did not know Weinstein was allegedly harassing and assaulting women when they worked together.

The artist, who has yet to be identified, placed a red banner with the words, “She knew,” over Streep’s eyes.

On Monday, Streep released a statement saying that Weinstein “needed me much more than I needed him and he made sure I didn’t know.”

She added that her association with him brought him credibility, which she says he used “to lure young, aspiring women into circumstances where they would be hurt.”

Streep alleged that she issued the statement in response to a since-deleted tweet from Rose McGowan, who accused Weinstein of raping her early in her career.

In the post, McGowan had labelled Streep a hypocrite for calling on women to wear black to the Golden Globes to protest sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

She pointed out that Streep, and other actresses, “happily worked for the Pig Monster.”

“YOUR SILENCE is THE problem,” she tweeted. “You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.”

Georgina Chapman, Weinstein’s estranged wife, is the co-founder of the label.