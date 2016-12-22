Shazam reveals most Shazamed tracks of 2016

LOS ANGELES, Dec 22 — Music app Shazam announced the most Shazamed tracks of 2016, as well as its list of artists to watch in 2016.
One of the world’s most popular apps with more than one billion downloads, Shazam’s list of most Shazamed artists in 2016 was headed by Sia with her track Cheap Thrills.
Kungs & Cookin’ On 3 Burners followed at number two with Alan Walker rounding out the top three.
Drake was the most Shazamed artist of the year.
The list of top ten most Shazamed 2016 tracks can be found below:
1. Sia - Cheap Thrills
2. Kungs & Cookin’ On 3 Burners - This Girl
3. Alan Walker - Faded
4. Mike Posner - I Took A Pill In Ibiza (Seeb Remix)
5. Twenty One Pilots - Stressed Out
6. The Chainsmokers Feat. Daya - Don’t Let Me Down
7. Lukas Graham - 7 Years
8. Imany - Don’t Be So Shy (Filatov & Karas Remix)
9. DNCE - Cake By The Ocean
10. Justin Bieber - Love Yourself
Most Shazamed by category is as follows:
Artist: Drake
Pop Song: Sia - Cheap Thrills
Hip Hop Song: Drake Feat. WizKid & Kyla - One Dance
Rock Song: Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend
Dance Song: Kungs & Cookin’ On 3 Burners - This Girl
Country Song: Sam Hunt - Take Your Time
R&B Song: The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – Starboy
Shazam’s list of the ten artists expected to make it big in 2017 includes:
Alma
Aminé
Anne-Marie
Brett Young
Frenship
Jorja Smith
JP Cooper
Lil Yachty
Maggie Rogers
Rag’n’Bone Man
For the complete list and additional artist detail, visit Shazam’s Annual Emerging Artists List and Most Shazamed Tracks of 2016.