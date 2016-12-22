Shazam reveals most Shazamed tracks of 2016

A track by Australian singer Sia was the most 'Shazamed' track of 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 22 — Music app Shazam announced the most Shazamed tracks of 2016, as well as its list of artists to watch in 2016.

One of the world’s most popular apps with more than one billion downloads, Shazam’s list of most Shazamed artists in 2016 was headed by Sia with her track Cheap Thrills.

Kungs & Cookin’ On 3 Burners followed at number two with Alan Walker rounding out the top three.

Drake was the most Shazamed artist of the year.

The list of top ten most Shazamed 2016 tracks can be found below:

1. Sia - Cheap Thrills

2. Kungs & Cookin’ On 3 Burners - This Girl

3. Alan Walker - Faded

4. Mike Posner - I Took A Pill In Ibiza (Seeb Remix)

5. Twenty One Pilots - Stressed Out

6. The Chainsmokers Feat. Daya - Don’t Let Me Down

7. Lukas Graham - 7 Years

8. Imany - Don’t Be So Shy (Filatov & Karas Remix)

9. DNCE - Cake By The Ocean

10. Justin Bieber - Love Yourself

Most Shazamed by category is as follows:

Artist: Drake

Pop Song: Sia - Cheap Thrills

Hip Hop Song: Drake Feat. WizKid & Kyla - One Dance

Rock Song: Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend

Dance Song: Kungs & Cookin’ On 3 Burners - This Girl

Country Song: Sam Hunt - Take Your Time

R&B Song: The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – Starboy

Shazam’s list of the ten artists expected to make it big in 2017 includes:

Alma

Aminé

Anne-Marie

Brett Young

Frenship

Jorja Smith

JP Cooper

Lil Yachty

Maggie Rogers

Rag’n’Bone Man

For the complete list and additional artist detail, visit Shazam’s Annual Emerging Artists List and Most Shazamed Tracks of 2016.