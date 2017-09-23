Shawn Mendes starts relief campaign for Mexico

Mendes said proceeds from his initiative would go to the American Red Cross which is working with counterparts in Mexico. — Reuters pic NEW YORK, Sept 23 — Pop star Shawn Mendes yesterday announced a US$100,000 (RM420,000) donation for earthquake-hit Mexico as he urged fans to open their wallets for relief efforts.

The 19-year-old Canadian singer was in Mexico City preparing to perform the following day when the 7.1-magnitude tremor struck on Tuesday, killing nearly 300 people.

“While I cancelled my concert out of respect and for safety, being there during this tragedy and seeing the devastation firsthand made me want to do whatever I could to help those impacted by this tragedy,” he wrote on a fund-raising page where he invited fans to contribute.

His appeal came after US celebrities rushed to support victims at home of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, including through a nationally televised telethon that raised US$55 million.

Mendes, best known for his hits Treat You Better and Stitches, said proceeds from his initiative would go to the American Red Cross which is working with counterparts in Mexico. — AFP