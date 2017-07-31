‘Sharknado 5: Global Swarming’ trailer teases the arrival of Sharkzilla (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 31 — If you thought you wouldn’t have to deal with flying sharks and bad CGI, think again as the trailer for Sharknado 5 is here to prove you wrong.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming will see Fin (Ian Ziering) and April (Tara Reid) attempting to rescue their son after he gets caught in one of the travelling weather phenomenons, which carries him everywhere from London to Tokyo to Rome to Amsterdam. Yes, think shark-infested tornadoes and a SharkZilla too!

The synopsis of the film reads: “The mission gets personal for Fin Shepard (Ziering) and his bionic wife, April (Reid), when their young son gets trapped in a traveling ‘nado and transported all over the world. From London to Rio, Tokyo, Rome and Amsterdam, the heroes seek assistance from royals, scholars, Olympians and news talking heads in their epic battle”.

You can expect cameos from Fabio, Chris Kattan, Gilbert Gottfried, Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb, Clay Aiken, Tony Hawk, Olivia Newton-John, Bret Michaels and Margaret Cho in the fifth instalment of this franchise.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming is set for release on August 6 on Syfy.

A screengrab from ‘Sharknado 5: Global Swarming’.