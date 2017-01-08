Shannen Doherty celebrates end of radiation therapy with trip to salon

Shannen Doherty attends the Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) event at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles September 9, 2016. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 8 — Shannen Doherty has completed the radiation therapy that became necessary after it was discovered that her breast cancer had spread beyond her lymph nodes.

The 45-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed alum marked the last of her most gruelling cancer treatments with an Instagram post on Friday in which she thanked her doctors and a radiation therapy machine nicknamed Maggie.

“Thank you Vantage Oncology and Dr Leslie Botnick,” Doherty wrote. “Thank you to all that work there, especially Anna, Vince, Mike (pictured here) and Jackie.”

“And a big thank you to Maggie,” she added. “Everyday you rotated around me, I knew you were zapping the last of those pesky micro cells lingering behind. Here’s hoping I never see you again sweet Maggie!!! #lovethiscrew #cancerslayer”

After completing her radiation therapy, Doherty headed to get her grey hair dyed brown. It has started to grow back after she finished chemo.

“What do you do to celebrate end of radiation? You run to @ramireztransalon and see @johnnyramirez1 to transform your hair colour (let him do whatever he wants cause he’s that good and that lovely) and then sit with @anhcotran for the best haircut and just to revel in his pure radiance,” she wrote. “Love these two. #cancerslayer with good hair now!!!”

Doherty has documented her battle with breast cancer since being diagnosed with the disease in early 2015.

She has undergone a single mastectomy and chemotherapy in addition to her recently completed radiation therapy.