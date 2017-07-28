Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Shania Twain shares video for ‘Life’s About to Get Good’ (VIDEO)

Friday July 28, 2017
08:18 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Shania Twain releases first single in 15 yearsThe Edit: Shania Twain releases first single in 15 years

Danny Chia wins CIMB National Championship with birdieDanny Chia wins CIMB National Championship with birdie

The Edit: Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker examines the fuhrerThe Edit: Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker examines the fuhrer

The Edit: Henry Golding to star alongside Anna Kendrick, Blake LivelyThe Edit: Henry Golding to star alongside Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, July 28 — With her album Now due out September 29, Shania Twain has just released a video for the LP’s first single, Life’s About to Get Good.

Twain strolls on the beach in flowing, bright clothing in the video, while an alternate version of herself dreams of heading out on the same beach vacation. As she leafs through a travel brochure, a hotel staff appears in her home and offers her a taste of the high life.

The video also features a nod to her video for Man! I Feel Like a Woman, in the form of a top-hatted and gloved outfit she famously wore in the earlier clip.

The long-awaited LP Now will be Twain’s fifth, and the first in 15 years — her fourth studio album, Up!, dates back to 2002.

Watch Life’s About to Get Good here. — AFP-Relaxnews

Singer Shanie Twain is seen in a scene from the music video for ‘Life’s About to Get Good’. — Picture via YouTube/ShaniaTwainVevo Singer Shanie Twain is seen in a scene from the music video for ‘Life’s About to Get Good’. — Picture via YouTube/ShaniaTwainVevo

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline