Shania Twain gears up for first album release in 15 years

Shania Twain will release a new single in June. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 26 — Country singer Shania Twain has revealed that she has her first album in 15 years due out in September.

The new album — whose title has yet to be revealed — will be the singer’s fifth, following up 2002’s Up!, and will be preceded by the lead single Life’s About to Get Good in June.

The five-time Grammy winner said about writing the single: “I was at home looking out at the ocean and I said to myself, ‘Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it’s so beautiful out. I’m not in the mood to write a ‘feeling-sorry-for-myself’ song.” She continued, “You can’t have the good without the bad. And that’s what the song ended up being about.”

The album news comes two years after Twain’s Rock This Country tour, her first North American outing in more than a decade, which she told fans would be her last tour before her fifth album’s release. Those dates earned her a spot as one of Forbes’ highest-paid women in music.

Also this week, Twain made an appearance on the US TV show The Voice, and this weekend she is due to headline the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, where she plans to debut the new single. — AFP-Relaxnews