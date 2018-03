Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin fight rough seas in ‘Adrift (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 15 — The latest trailer for Adrift is out and it features Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin.

Shailene Woodley will play one of the main roles in the upcoming 'Adrift'. — Reuters picBased on a true story, the film shows the struggles of a couple, Tami and Richard who find themselves in trouble while on a yacht to California.

A hurricane hits and Tami is forced to sail the boat to Hawaii when Richard is badly injured.

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur (Everest), Adrift will open in theatres on June 1, 2018.