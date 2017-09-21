Sex Pistols mark 40th anniversary of ‘Never Mind the Bollocks’

Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols is the only studio album by the group. Released on October 28, 1977, it created a stir as much for its groundbreaking music as for its vulgar title and the controversy that already surrounded the band.

In 2012, a super deluxe edition of the album was released, featuring the same iconic day-glo cover by Jamie Reid and including the full studio album with B-sides as well as a disc of outtakes and another of live material. That deluxe edition, which was released in limited numbers and has since gone out of print, is set to be reissued in a new version for the album's 40th anniversary.

On October 27, the 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will go on sale, offering all the material from the 2012 version as well as a DVD featuring 1977 footage of the band performing at the infamous boat party for the Queen's Silver Jubilee and a 48-page hardcover book that includes text by music journalist Pat Gilbert and rare photos from John Tiberi, Bob Gruen, Dave Wainwright and Barry Plumm.

The box set is available for pre-order at SexPistols.lnk.to/NMTB-40TW. — AFP-Relaxnews