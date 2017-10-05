‘Sex and the City’ creator developing new series set in Paris

Darren Star (centre) with 'Younger' stars Hilary Duff (left) and Sutton Foster. — AFP-Relaxnews picLOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — Darren Star is developing a new series following the adventures of a young American girl in Paris, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The currently untitled project will screen on Paramount Network, a channel launching in January 2018 in the USA.

Best known for bringing the hectic lives of four single female friends in New York to the small and big screens in Sex and the City, Darren Star will soon return with a new series, once again with a female lead. The new show will focus on a young American girl in search of a life-changing experience and a change of scene. She heads to the French capital for a fresh start.

The premise of the new show has obvious parallels with Carrie Bradshaw — the legendary lead character from Sex and the City —even if full details of the plot are still unknown. During the last two episodes of Sex and the City, the New Yorker headed off to live in Paris with a Russian artist before Mr Big showed up to ensure a happy ending.

The Paris-based series, which doesn't yet have a title, will screen on the Paramount Network. Set to launch January 18, and replacing Spike TV, the broadcaster already boasts a miniseries called Waco with Taylor Kitsch and Michael Shannon, plus Yellowbird with Kevin Costner and a remake of the movie Heathers. The channel has also announced a new adaptation of the movie First Wives Club, which originally starred Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton.

Since Sex and the City ended, Darren Star has been working on a series called Younger, with Hilary Duff, which returns for a fifth season in 2018 on TV Land. — AFP-Relaxnews