‘Sex and the City 3’: Kim Cattrall slams Sarah Jessica Parker after movie is scrapped

The stars of HBO’s hit show ‘Sex and the City’ (from left) Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon. — file pic LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 — Ladies, it looks like we’ll never get another Sex and the City considering how things are once again heating up between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Many fans probably dusted off their Manolos after talk of a possible third instalment of Sex and the City made the rounds, but last week rumours were abound that the movie had been scraped due to Cattrall’s “diva-like” demands.

SJP told Extra last week on how disappointed she was that the film would not be going ahead: “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

And in true sexy and confident Samantha Jones style, Cattrall shut down speculation about her diva behaviour in an interview with Piers Morgan Piers Morgan on his iTV show Life Stories.

Cattrall pointed out that she has been saying “no” to doing a third movie for years. “At this very moment it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva.”

“And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, in that I think she could have been nicer.”

“I really think she could have been nicer,” she reiterated. “I don’t know what her issue is. I never have.”

There have long been rumours about bad blood between the two actresses who portrayed Jones and Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) on the hit HBO show.