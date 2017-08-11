Seth Meyers is working on ‘The Munsters’ reboot for NBC

A screengrab of the original ‘The Munsters’ series that aired on CBS between 1964 and 1966, as shared on Twitter. LOS ANGELES, Aug 11 — Remember The Munsters? Well if you do, you’ll be glad to know that Seth Meyers is working on a reboot of that lovable monster family for NBC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reboot will be inspired by the original series but the comedy will centre on an offbeat family trying to keep to their roots as they struggle to fit in while living in the hipster haven of Brooklyn.

No other details have been released nor when the reboot will go into production.

The original series took place at 1313 Mockingbird Lane in Mockingbird Heights, a fictional California suburb and the series aired on CBS between 1964 and 1966.

It starred Fred Gwynne as Frankenstein’s monster Herman Munster, Yvonne de Carlo as mother and bride of Frankenstein Lily Munster, Al Lewis played the Dracula-esque vampire grandpa, Butch Patrick as werewolf son Eddie Munster and Beverly Owen as teenage niece Marilyn.