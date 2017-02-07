Set photos offer first look at Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider’

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider.’ — Screengrab via AFPLOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — New images are circulating of Alicia Vikander as the new Lara Croft.

Images published originally in The Daily Mail UK, show the 28-year-old Swedish beauty in action, sporting Croft’s signature skin-tight tank top, cargo pants and army boots, a role first made famous by Angelina Jolie in 2001.

In the photos, which have since gone viral, Vikander is seen performing stunts along a narrow wooden log while harnessed for support.

The photos were shot on the South African film set.

According to CinemaBlend, the Vikander will reboot the franchise by depicting a younger Croft and making her more realistic and relatable.

The new Tomb Raider is expected to bow in 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews