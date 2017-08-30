September TV preview: ‘Star Trek,’ ‘Top of the Lake’ and ‘Will and Grace’ will be back on air

'Star Trek: Discovery' will launch on September 24 on CBS, and the next day will be streamed to the rest of the world by Netflix. — Picture courtesy of CBSLOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — The return of the cult series Star Trek and Will & Grace, new seasons of American Horror Story and Top of The Lake and a Big Bang Theory spin-off... here is a selection of 10 series that will launch on US television this September.

American Horror Story: Cult

Ryan Murphy’s anthology series returns to FX with a seventh season focusing on the theme of personality cults. Although the details of the story have yet to be revealed, we do know that the starting point will be last November’s US presidential election and Donald Trump’s victory and that the action will take place in a small town in Michigan.

On air: Tuesday, September 5 on FX

Trailer: Youtu.be/qDNmCOzVZ_U

The Deuce

In the wake of The Wire and Treme, David Simon returns to HBO with a new series which will cast James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal in a porn industry story. Between realism and fiction, as is often the case with David Simon, the eight episodes will chronicle the birth of the industry which exploded in New York in the early 1970s.

On air: Sunday, September 10 on HBO

Trailer: Youtu.be/J7YMlL8x8GE

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Fans had to wait four years for the continuation of Top of the Lake, the cult series by Palme d’Or-winning New Zealand director Jane Campion. Following a sordid investigation in New Zealand, Detective Robin Griffin has returned to her job in the Sydney crime squad where a new mystery awaits. The body of a young pregnant Asian woman is found in a suitcase washed up on Bondi beach. Nicole Kidman and Gwendoline Christie have joined the cast alongside Elisabeth Moss, the heroine of the first season.

On air: Sunday, September 10 on Sundance TV

Trailer: Youtu.be/0ebH6h7zLqI

The Orville

The creator of the animated series American Dad and Family Guy, Seth MacFarlane continues his collaboration with Fox with a science-fiction comedy in which he also plays the leading role. Set in the 25th century, the series explores the daily lives of the crew of a spaceship, which is composed of humans and aliens.

On air: Sunday, September 10 on Fox

Trailer: Youtu.be/Yy9sKeCE8V0

Star Trek Discovery

The well-known saga returns to the small screen with a prequel to the original 1966 series, which followed the adventures of Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise. This time around, it’s the crew of the USS Discovery who will take centre stage. The first two episodes will air on CBS while later instalments can be downloaded, every Sunday, from the CBS All Access platform.

On air: Sunday, September 24 on CBS All Access and Netflix

Trailer: Youtu.be/oWnYtyNKPsA

Young Sheldon

Everyone knows Sheldon Cooper, the brilliant physicist who is more at ease with equations than human beings. However, the public hardly knows anything about his childhood in Texas, which was marked by his bigoted mother and alcoholic father. The spin-off of The Big Bang Theory will offer television viewers a chance to explore the past of this unique character.

On air: Monday, September 25 on CBS

Trailer: Youtu.be/KhxKEg-IBBo

The Good Doctor

The creator of House is about to serve up a new medical series on ABC. The cynical and narcissistic diagnostician will be replaced by a surgeon with autism and savant syndrome. Extremely gifted at the operating table, the new hero, played by Freddie Highmore (Bates Motel), will have trouble finding a place among his colleagues.

On air: Monday, September 25 on ABC

Trailer: Youtu.be/fYlZDTru55g

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Following in the footsteps of FX and its American Crime Story, NBC is to launch its own anthology series, which will dramatise a famous trial in each of its seasons. In the first of these, it will look back on the case of the Menendez brothers, who were accused of murdering their parents in 1989 when they were aged 18 and 21. Edie Falco (of The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie) will take on the role of their lawyer.

On air: Tuesday, September 26 on NBC

Trailer: Youtu.be/xh01uHWc15Q

Will & Grace

They had disappeared from the small screen for 11 years, but now, thanks to the trend for TV revivals, the two New York roommates will return to NBC this fall. Still played by Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, the gay lawyer and the interior designer will once again be accompanied by their friends Karen and Jack (Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes).

On air: Thursday, September 28 on NBC

Trailer: Youtu.be/wDe934lJlqY

Marvel’s Inhumans

The latest Marvel saga, and in the wake of Agents of SH.I.E.L.D. and i” the third collaboration between the brand and ABC, Inhumans tells the tale of group of genetically modified superheroes who escape to Hawaii where they must save themselves and the world.

On air: Friday, September 29 on ABC

Trailer: Youtu.be/KaaLbjZ3mj8 — AFP-Relaxnews