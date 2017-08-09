September shooting for Bruce Lee biopic ‘Little Dragon’... in Penang

Tim Kwok (left) and Shannon Lee presenting a memento to Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng. — Picture by Opalyn MokGEORGE TOWN, Aug 9 — Penang has been picked as a location to film a movie on Bruce Lee titled Little Dragon and shooting may begin as early as next month.

His daughter, Shannon Lee, said the production crew has been in Penang for the past few weeks to scout locations for the movie.

"We are looking for sites to replicate the 1950s period in Hong Kong when my father was growing up," she told a news conference today at Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng's office here.

Shannon, who is co-producer, said the film will tell the origins of Bruce Lee and the influences in his life that put him on the path he was on.

"This is a story on the younger days of my father's life," she said.

Another co-producer Tim Kwok added that a major portion of the film will be shot in Malaysia.

"After Penang, we will film in Pinewood Iskandar Studios in Johor and Guangzhou, China," he said.

The shooting of the film in Penang will start sometime in September and may take till early November before they move to the next location.

Kwok said they are still in the process of selecting the actor to be the 17 to 18-year-old Bruce Lee.

"About 5,000 people worldwide have auditioned for it and we have shortlisted four candidates for now," he said.

One of the four shortlisted is a Malaysian actor.

The movie is produced by Bruce Lee Entertainment, which is part of the Bruce Lee Family Company.

Kwok said they expect to wrap up filming my middle of 2018 and the 120-minute movie is expected to be released in late 2018.

Bruce Lee, known as the master of kungfu, was born in San Francisco, the United States but he grew up in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

He died at 32 years of age on July 20, 1973.