Selma Blair joins ‘Heathers’ TV reboot

Selma Blair announced the news via her Instagram. — AFP Relaxnews picLOS ANGELES, July 8 — US actress Selma Blair has signed on to star in a recurring role in the upcoming TV adaptation of Heathers, based on the 1988 cult classic film.

As reported by Deadline, Blair will play Jade — a stripper menthol smoker and gold-digging stepmother to Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell), who is simply biding her time until her 82-year-old husband kicks the bucket.

Blair announced the part with an Instagram post showing her character, complete with a line riffing on one from the original film.

James Scully, Melanie Field and Jasmine Mathews will also star in the small screen reboot, along with original Heathers cast member Shannen Doherty who is slated to guest star.

The Heathers reboot is set for premiere on Paramount Network in 2018. — AFP Relaxnews