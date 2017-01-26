Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 10:50 pm GMT+8

Selena Gomez’s new TV project ’13 Reasons Why’ comes to Netflix in March

Thursday January 26, 2017
09:34 PM GMT+8

Selena Gomez is one of the executive producers for ‘13 Reasons Why’ on Netflix. — Reuters picSelena Gomez is one of the executive producers for ‘13 Reasons Why’ on Netflix. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — Upcoming drama series 13 Reasons Why has been given a launch date by Netflix.

The show, which is directed by the Oscar-winning Tom McCarthy and executive produced by Selena Gomez among others, will hit screens on March 31.

Singer and actress Gomez announced the news via Instagram, referring to the mystery show as a “passion project” and sharing its trailer.

13 Reasons Why tells the tale of a group of teenagers caught up in the suicide of one of their peers. It stars Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford and Kate Walsh. — AFP-Relaxnews

