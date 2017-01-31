Last updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 7:19 pm GMT+8

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd briefly make romance Instagram official

Tuesday January 31, 2017
05:09 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Selena Gomez arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2016. — Reuters picSelena Gomez arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 31 — It looks like Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are ready to face the world after they their relationship to the next level: Making it Instagram official!

The couple has been in Italy for the past couple of days and Gomez posted a short clip of them enjoying a romantic boat ride. The video which has since been deleted, was captioned with heart emoji eyes.

Selena and The Weeknd sparked romance rumours after they were spotted packing on the PDA outside a restaurant in Santa Monica in early January.

A week later, the pair reportedly jetted off to Italy where they've been enjoying sightseeing and showing more PDA, much to the delight of their fans.

@selenagomez : 😍 // @wwydjustinnn

A video posted by Selena & Justin Updates™ (@jelenasenergy) on

