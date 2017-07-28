Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Selena Gomez releases video for surreal ‘Fetish’ (VIDEO)

Friday July 28, 2017
08:50 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, July 28 — Selena Gomez’s single Fetish has a new video that features the singer exhibiting increasingly strange behavior in an otherwise normal suburban setting.

The video for Fetish opens with the singer walking down a sunny suburban street with a shopping bag in hand, as a smoking car sits on the side of the road.

She enters a house where she proceeds to throw the bags against a wall, then tears off stockings, pinches her tongue with an eyelash curler and sits down at the dining room table as rain streams down.    

As Gucci Mane enters the frame, Gomez enters what appears to be a large freezer room, then later smashes lipstick into her teeth.

Released earlier this month, the track features Gucci Mane and follows on from the previously released single Bad Liar and its accompanying video.   Both tracks are thought to be destined for the follow-up to her 2015 album Revival, although Gomez has yet to announce it. — AFP-Relaxnews

Screengrab taken from Selena Gomez's 'Fetish'. Screengrab taken from Selena Gomez's 'Fetish'.

