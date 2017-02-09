Selena Gomez on why she ‘can’t stand social media’ (but uses it anyway)

Selena Gomez arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2016. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — Singer and actress Selena Gomez famously took a career break last year after revealing that she is suffering from “anxiety, panic attacks and depression” resulting from her lupus diagnosis and reveals her love-hate relationship with social media.

She opened up about her “really difficult time” to People, also sharing the challenges of being an executive producer for 13 Reasons Why, which was at the beginning of production when she took her 90-day break.

Gomez told The Hollywood Reporter, “I was actually going through a really difficult time when they started production (for 13 Reasons Why). I went away for 90 days and I actually met tons of kids in this place that we’re talking about [with] a lot of the issues that these characters are experiencing.”

“It’s hard right now. I can’t stand social media, I can’t stand what they’re looking at. I can’t stand what they think is reality, and [this] show is real as it could possibly get,” she told The Reporter.

During her break, the actress said she gave up her phone, describing it as “the most refreshing, calming, rejuvenating feeling.”

However, despite saying that, Gomez took to Instagram to share a teaser of 13 Reasons Why two weeks ago, and before her break, she once had the most Instagram likes for a picture, a cool 6.4 million, before she was dethroned by Beyonce’s twin pregnancy reveal.

A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31. A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:10am PST

13 Reasons Why, which will premiere on Netflix in March, tells the story of a high-school student Clay, who discovers audio tapes left by his crush, Hannah, who killed herself two weeks prior to the start of the series.

In the series, Hannah attempts to reveal to Clay the reason why she took her own life, and takes a look at the tough environment in modern high school life.

“Unfortunately, kids don’t care. They don’t care,” Gomez said. “They have to see something that’s going to scare them. They need to see something that’s frightening.

“I want them to understand it. I would do anything to be able to have a good influence on this generation, but I definitely relate to everything that was going on. I was there for the last episode, and I was a mess just seeing it all come to life, because I’ve experienced that,” the Same Old Love singer said.

She added, “My hope for 13 Reasons Why is… they can have these conversations about these incredibly difficult and really life-or-death topics without starting from the place of fear or having to protect their own secrets.”