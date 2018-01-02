Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber reunite in Mexico to usher in 2018

Selena Gomez arrives for the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — Jelena fans will be glad to know that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez kicked off the New Year in the right way: Together and that too in Mexico!

According to reports, the couple were able to meet up in Cabo San Lucas to celebrate New Year’s Eve together. Biebs is said to have specially flown to Mexico just in time to be with Gomez, who was already holidaying there with girlfriends.

E! News quoted an insider as saying: “Justin flew in to Cabo on a private jet from Cancun where he spent a few days with his family. He arrived on Saturday evening and checked into an oceanfront villa 10 minutes away from Selena’s villa where she was staying.

The source added that Bieber attended a dinner party at Gomez’s villa on December 31. “He and Selena spent time together again. They were very low-key and dressed casually. They rang in the New Year together and enjoyed watching fireworks over the ocean.”

E! News also quoted another source as saying: “Justin had a great New Year’s Eve with Selena. He is looking forward to 2018 with her. It was a special evening shared with a few close friends in a beautiful place.”