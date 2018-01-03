See this trailer for Netflix’s ‘Step Sisters’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — Netflix has released a new trailer for upcoming comedy Step Sisters that takes viewers inside the world of collegiate step dancing.

Megalyn Echikunwoke stars as Jamilah Bishop, a star student on her way to Harvard Law School and who is also captain of her step dance crew. When she’s assigned to teach rowdy white sorority Sigma Beta Beta how to step, Jemilah finds herself caught between her own sorority and the new team she’s training for the upcoming “Steptacular” competition

The film also stars Matt McGorry, Naturi Naughton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marque Richardson, Eden Sher, Lyndon Smith, Gage Golightly, Nia Jervier and Alessandra Torresani.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Jamilah Bishop (Echikunwoke) seems to excel at everything: She’s president of her sorority, captain of the step crew, liaison to the college dean and a star student who is on her way to Harvard Law School. But when Jamilah is asked to teach a misbehaving, mostly white sorority how to step, success seems impossible. Without telling her own sorority sisters, Jamilah begins training rivals Sigma Beta Beta (SBB) for the ‘Steptacular’ competitive dance competition.”

Step Sisters will air on Netflix on January 19.

A screengrab from Netflix’s upcoming comedy ‘Step Sisters’ that takes viewers inside the world of collegiate step dancing.