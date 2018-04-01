See this new TV spot for ‘Karate Kid’ sequel TV series ‘Cobra Kai’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 1 — YouTube Red has released a new TV spot for its new original series that continues the Karate Kid saga Cobra Kai.

Ralph Macchio is back as Daniel Larusso and he finds himself facing off yet again with his rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in this 10-episode half-hour comedy series that is set 30 years after The Karate Kid Part III.

While LaRusso has found success following Mr Miyagi’s life lessons, Lawrence finds himself in the dumps and decided to seek redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo that he once ruled. This of course does not sit well with Larusso, setting the two men against each other once again.

Cobra Kai also stars Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser and Ed Asner.

A description of the series reads: “The series, set to bow in 2018, is set 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and revolves around a down-and-out Johnny who, seeking redemption, reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo. It reignites his rivalry with a now-successful Daniel, who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr Miyagi (the late Pat Morita). The half-hour comedy follows the duo addressing demons from their past and present frustrations — through (what else?) karate.”

Cobra Kai will premiere on May 2.

A screengrab from the sequel series ‘Cobra Kai’ that reunites the original ‘Karate Kid’ actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.