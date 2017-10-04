Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

See this new trailer for ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday October 4, 2017
12:56 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 — Here is a new trailer for the live-action adaptation of Sui Ishida’s hit manga series Tokyo Ghoul.

The film stars Masataka Kubota and it takes place in an alternate contemporary Japan where ghouls, flesh-eating super-powered beings, exist. The story follows nerdy college student, Ken Kaneki, whose life is turned upside down when he is transformed into a half-human, half-monster hybrid.

Now part ghoul, Ken struggles between the life he once knew as a human and the flesh-eating ghoul lifestyle he must adapt to if he wants to survive, all while being hunted by the mysterious Commission of Counter Ghoul.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Ghouls live among us, the same as normal people in every way — except their craving for human flesh. Shy Ken Kaneki is thrilled to go on a date with the beautiful Rize. But it turns out that she’s only interested in his body — eating it, that is. When a morally questionable rescue transforms him into the first half-human half-Ghoul hybrid, Ken is drawn into the dark and violent world of Ghouls, which exists alongside our own.”

Tokyo Ghoul is set for release sometime this month. 

A screengrab from the live-action adaptation of Sui Ishida’s hit manga ‘Tokyo Ghoul’.A screengrab from the live-action adaptation of Sui Ishida’s hit manga ‘Tokyo Ghoul’.

