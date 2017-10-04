See this new trailer for ‘Sleepwalker’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 — Here is a new trailer for upcoming psychological thriller Sleepwalker.

Directed by Elliott Lester, the film stars Ahna O’Reilly, Richard Armitage, Haley Joel Osment and Kevin Zegers. O’Reilly stars as Sarah Foster, a woman troubled by violent dreams in which someone is stalking and trying to harm her.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Troubled by bouts of sleepwalking and disturbing nightmares, graduate student Sarah Foster goes to her university’s sleep research centre for help. When she wakes up after her first night of being monitored, the world she lives in seems to have changed in subtle, Twilight-Zone-esque ways. In fact, every time she goes to sleep now, she wakes up in a slightly different version of her world. With the help of sleep researcher Scott White, she tries to work her way back to the reality she started in. But when they finally succeed, it’s revealed that Sarah’s world is not what she thought at all.”

Sleepwalker is set for digital release on October 10.

A screengrab from upcoming psychological thriller ‘Sleepwalker’ that stars Ahna O’Reilly, Richard Armitage, Haley Joel Osment and Kevin Zegers.