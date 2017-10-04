Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

See this new trailer for ‘Sleepwalker’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday October 4, 2017
01:29 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Polanski faces fresh child rape allegationsThe Edit: Polanski faces fresh child rape allegations

Hamilton needs F1 rebound in Japan to ease title chase pressureHamilton needs F1 rebound in Japan to ease title chase pressure

Prince Charles to visit Malaysia on South-east Asia tourPrince Charles to visit Malaysia on South-east Asia tour

Ringgit seen as region’s top performer, expected to stay positiveRinggit seen as region’s top performer, expected to stay positive

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 — Here is a new trailer for upcoming psychological thriller Sleepwalker.   

Directed by Elliott Lester, the film stars Ahna O’Reilly, Richard Armitage, Haley Joel Osment and Kevin Zegers. O’Reilly stars as Sarah Foster, a woman troubled by violent dreams in which someone is stalking and trying to harm her.     

The synopsis of the film reads: “Troubled by bouts of sleepwalking and disturbing nightmares, graduate student Sarah Foster goes to her university’s sleep research centre for help. When she wakes up after her first night of being monitored, the world she lives in seems to have changed in subtle, Twilight-Zone-esque ways. In fact, every time she goes to sleep now, she wakes up in a slightly different version of her world. With the help of sleep researcher Scott White, she tries to work her way back to the reality she started in. But when they finally succeed, it’s revealed that Sarah’s world is not what she thought at all.”

Sleepwalker is set for digital release on October 10.

A screengrab from upcoming psychological thriller ‘Sleepwalker’ that stars Ahna O’Reilly, Richard Armitage, Haley Joel Osment and Kevin Zegers. A screengrab from upcoming psychological thriller ‘Sleepwalker’ that stars Ahna O’Reilly, Richard Armitage, Haley Joel Osment and Kevin Zegers.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline