Showbiz

See this new trailer for Jessica Chastain’s ‘Molly’s Game’ (VIDEO)

Friday October 6, 2017
12:31 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Oct 6 — Here’s a new trailer for Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut Molly’s Game.   

In the film, Jessica Chastain plays an Olympic-class skier who finds herself the target of an FBI investigation after a twist of fate leads her to run a high-stakes, international poker game.

Also starring are Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, Brian d’Arcy James, Chris O’Dowd, Bill Camp, Graham Greene, Claire Rankin, Joe Keery, and Jeremy Strong.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Molly’s Game is the true story of Molly Bloom a beautiful, young, Olympic-class skier who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents wielding automatic weapons. Her players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and finally, unbeknownst to her, the Russian mob. Her only ally was her criminal defence lawyer Charlie Jaffey (Elba), who learned that there was much more to Molly than the tabloids led us to believe.”

Molly’s Game is set for release on November 22.      

A screengrab from ‘Molly’s Game’ that stars Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba and Kevin Costner among others.A screengrab from ‘Molly’s Game’ that stars Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba and Kevin Costner among others.

