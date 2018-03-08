See this new trailer for Charlize Theron’s ‘Tully’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 8 — Check out this new trailer for Jason Reitman’s upcoming film Tully that stars Charlize Theron.

In this film written by Diablo Cody, Theron stars as an exhausted mother of three whose brother (Mark Duplass) sends her some help in the form of a night nanny. Though she is hesitant to accept the help at first, she comes to form a unique bond with the young nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis).

The synopsis of the film reads: “A new comedy from Academy Award-nominated director Reitman (Up in the Air) and Academy Award-winning screenwriter Cody (Juno). Marlo (Theron), a mother of three including a newborn, is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Duplass). Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Davis).”

Tully is set for release on April 20.

A screengrab from upcoming comedy ‘Tully’ that stars Charlize Theron and Mackenzie Davis among others.