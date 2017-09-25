See this new trailer for ‘2307: Winter’s Dream’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 — Here’s a new trailer for upcoming post-apocalyptic sci-fi 2307: Winter’s Dream.

The film stars Paul Sidhu, Arielle Holmes, Branden Coles, Kelcey Watson, Brad Potts, Anne-Solenne Hatte, and Timothy Lee DePriest. It centres on a frozen, uninhabitable dystopia where the human survivors have bio-engineered beings who can tolerate the sub-zero temperatures to help them out. But all that changes when one humanoid stages a rebellion against mankind, forcing a team of soldiers to hunt him down.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The year is 2307 A.D. The Earth is frozen over and virtually uninhabitable. The remaining humans live underground, unable to survive the sub-arctic temperatures. With no ‘man power’, scientists bio-engineered Humanoids that possess great strength, speed, and tolerance to extreme cold. When a rogue humanoid escapes and threatens to lead a rebellion against mankind, an elite team of soldiers, led by decorated killer Commander Bishop, must hunt and kill the fugitive.”

2307: Winter’s Dream is set for release on October 6.

A screengrab from ‘2307: Winter’s Dream’ that stars Paul Sidhu, Arielle Holmes and Branden Coles among others.