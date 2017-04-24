See this new teaser for ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 24 — Ahead of its full trailer release, here’s another new teaser for Taron Egerton’s upcoming sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

This second teaser ensures fans that the full length trailer will be out sometime today and it also offers a glimpse of the new cast members like Halle Berry.

The film is directed by Matthew Vaughn and it also stars Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Julianne Moore, Elton John, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Kingsman: The Secret Service introduced the world to Kingsman — an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organisation in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organisations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…”

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is set for release on September 29.

A screengrab from Taron Egerton’s ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’.