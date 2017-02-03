See this new clip for ‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 3 — Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for upcoming animated adventure Smurfs: The Lost Village.

In the film, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does.

Smurfs: The Lost Village features the voice talents of Demi Lovato (Smurfette), Rainn Wilson (Gargamel), Joe Manganiello (Hefty), Jack McBrayer (Clumsy), Danny Pudi (Brainy) and Mandy Patinkin (Papa Smurf).

The synopsis of the film reads: “It seems to Smurfette that everyone else in the Village has a purpose — Papa Smurf (leading), Baker Smurf (baking), even Grouchy Smurf (grouching) — except for her. So what’s the only girl in the village to do? Go in search of hers, of course! When she accidentally crosses paths with a mysterious creature that takes off into the Forbidden Forest, she follows it, and sets off into the uncharted woods. Joined by her brothers Brainy, Hefty and Clumsy — and with the evil wizard Gargamel shadowing their every step — Team Smurf undertakes a wild journey full of action, danger and discovery, setting them on a course that leads to the biggest mystery in Smurf history!”

Smurfs: The Lost Village is set for UK release on March 31 and its US release is scheduled for April 7.

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ has its adventurers in search of other Smurfs.