See these teens try to guess songs from the 2000s (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 12 — Popular YouTube channel React are back and this time they ask a group of opinionated teens to try and identify yet another batch of songs from the 2000s.

The channel often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the songs the teens listened to include Hey There Delilah by Plain White T’s, Ridin by Chamillionare, Beautiful by Christina Aguilera and more.

How well do you know your songs? Play along to see how many of these songs you can identify.

