See these new TV spots for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 28 — Walt Disney Pictures is certainly ramping up publicity for its popular franchise Pirates of the Caribbean with the release of two new TV spots for Dead Men Tell No Tales.

In the film, Captain Jack aka Johnny Depp faces deadly ghost sailors led by Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem). To survive he must find the Trident of Poseidon, which leads him to form uneasy alliance with the astronomer Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) and young Royal Navy sailor Henry (Brenton Thwaites).

Regular cast members like Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley and Kevin McNally will also be returning for the film.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea — notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth, a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry, a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced.”

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is set for release on May 26.

Johnny Depp in the fifth instalment of 'Pirates of the Caribbean.' — Walt Disney Pictures/YouTube/AFP pic