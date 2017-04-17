See the trailer for Woody Harrelson’s ‘Lost in London’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 17 — See the new trailer for Woody Harrelson’s Lost in London, which is the first movie to originally be broadcast live in theatres.

The film was shot with one camera in one continuous take and it was streamed live to theatres earlier this year in January. The film will now be screened for those who missed that screening.

Lost in London is based on a real-life incident which happened to Harrelson back in 2002 when he broke an ashtray in the back of a London taxicab and set off a series of events which landed him in jail.

During the course of the night, he also bumps into Owen Wilson — who is also playing himself — and it’s not long before the two can be seen trading insults in the clip.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A comic re-staging of one crazy night in Soho in 2002, Lost In London follows Harrelson, playing himself, as he struggles to get home to his family after a scandal threatens to ruin his marriage. Run-ins with royalty, friends and the law all seem to conspire to keep him from succeeding. Funny, charming and finally quite moving, Harrelson’s film ultimately proves much more than a dazzling technical exercise.”

Lost in London is set for limited-release on May 5.

A screengrab from Woody Harrelson’s ‘Lost in London’.