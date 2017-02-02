See the new trailer for underwater thriller ‘The Chamber’ (VIDEO)

LONDON, Feb 2 — Check out this new trailer for director Ben Parker’s suspense thriller The Chamber.

The film stars Johannes Bah Kuhnke and Charlotte Salt as the pilot and leader of a small submersible craft that becomes trapped beneath the Yellow Sea. They must fight for their lives and against each other as the water rises and air supply runs out.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A Special Ops unit commandeers a commercial research vessel and its submersible to locate a mysterious item at the bottom of the Yellow Sea. When an explosion causes the sub to overturn and take on water, the crew members begin to understand that not all of them will escape, and a fight for survival ensues.”

The Chamber is set for UK release on March 10.

A screengrab from suspense thriller ‘The Chamber’ that stars Johannes Bah Kuhnke and Charlotte Salt.