See the new trailer for John Woo’s ‘Manhunt’

Monday September 11, 2017
02:00 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 — Here’s a peek at director John Woo’s upcoming action-packed Chinese-Hong Kong production Manhunt.

The film is based on the novel Kimi Yo Fundo No Kawa O Watare (“You Must Cross The River Of Wrath”) by Juko Nishimura. It centres on Du Qiu (played Zhang Hanyu), a lawyer for a shady pharmaceutical company who wakes up one morning only to find a dead woman in his bed.

Pursued by authorities, including a police captain who begins to suspect his innocence (Masaharu Fukuyama), Du begins a desperate campaign to learn who framed him and why. The answers will involve corruption, cruelty, and a pair of seemingly invincible female assassins.

Manhunt is slated for Chinese release on November 24.

