See the new teaser trailer for ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared a new teaser for upcoming fantasy adventure sequel Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

In the follow-up to 1995’s Jumanji, a bunch of high school kids stumble across an old video game console and once they start playing, they find themselves in a virtual world of the game with each one of them adopting an avatar they chose.

Gamer kid Spencer turns into a muscle-bound adventurer (Johnson), jock Fridge becomes a diminutive brainiac (Kevin Hart), popular girl Bethany finds herself as a middle-aged professor (Jack Black), and wallflower Martha becomes a fearless warrior (Karen Gillan).

The synopsis of the film reads: “In the brand new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Johnson, Black, Hart, and Gillan. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji, Jumanji plays you. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…”

The film also stars Rhys Darby, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner and Ser’Darius Blain.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is set for release on December 20. 2017

A promotional image from 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.' — AFP pic