See the new international trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Disney and Marvel Studios have released a new international trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

The Japanese clip offers another glimpse of what’s in store, including highlights of Baby Groot and the Abilisk creatures they will have to face.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan and Kurt Russell.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 continues the team’s adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favourite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is set for release on May 5.

Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' is set for release on May 5. — AFP pic