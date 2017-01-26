See the new featurette for ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — Lionsgate has released a new featurette for highly-anticipated sequel John Wick: Chapter 2 that provides a behind-the-scenes look at what viewers can expect from the action thriller.

Keanu Reeves will be back as the titular hitman along with stars Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Bridget Monahan, Tom Sadowski, and Lance Reddick. New faces to the film include Laurence Fishburne, Common, Ruby Rose, Riccardo Scamarcio and Peter Stormare.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.”

John Wick: Chapter 2 is set for release on February 10.

A screengrab from ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’.