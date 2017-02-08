See the first trailer for ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — Yesterday, Marvel and Netflix revealed the official trailer for Marvel's Iron Fist.

Starring Finn Jones as long-lost billionaire Danny Rand, Marvel's Iron Fist is the fourth of the live-action adventure series, after Marvel's Daredevil, Marvel's Jessica Jones, and Marvel's Luke Cage.

'Marvel's Irons Fist' first official trailer. — AFP picMarvel's Iron Fist sees Rand return to New York after a long absence, determined to remove the corruption that has developed in his family's company. His martial arts abilities and the legendary Iron Fist help him fight the criminal underworld of New York City.

The 13-episode series arrives on Netflix on March 17, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews