Last updated Wednesday, February 08, 2017 8:33 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

See the first trailer for ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday February 8, 2017
07:21 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

How KL Gateway Mall hopes to succeed in a crowded marketHow KL Gateway Mall hopes to succeed in a crowded market

The Edit: New study suggests practising yoga to ease lower painThe Edit: New study suggests practising yoga to ease lower pain

Suarez hero and villain as Barca edge Atletico to reach cup finalSuarez hero and villain as Barca edge Atletico to reach cup final

Melania Trump sues ‘Daily Mail Online’ for US$150m over escort claimsMelania Trump sues ‘Daily Mail Online’ for US$150m over escort claims

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — Yesterday, Marvel and Netflix revealed the official trailer for Marvel's Iron Fist.

Starring Finn Jones as long-lost billionaire Danny Rand, Marvel's Iron Fist is the fourth of the live-action adventure series, after Marvel's Daredevil, Marvel's Jessica Jones, and Marvel's Luke Cage.

'Marvel's Irons Fist' first official trailer. — AFP pic'Marvel's Irons Fist' first official trailer. — AFP picMarvel's Iron Fist sees Rand return to New York after a long absence, determined to remove the corruption that has developed in his family's company. His martial arts abilities and the legendary Iron Fist help him fight the criminal underworld of New York City.

The 13-episode series arrives on Netflix on March 17, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline