See the first trailer for Clint Eastwood’s heroic drama ‘The 15:17 to Paris’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 14 — Warner Brothers has released the first trailer for Clint Eastwood-directed film The 15:17 to Paris which is based on a real-life drama.

The movie focuses on how Anthony Sadler, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos and US Air Force Airman First Class Spencer Stone thwarted a terrorist attack on a train bound for Paris from Brussels in 2015.

The 15:17 to Paris also follows the course of the friends’ lives, from the struggles of childhood through finding their footing in life, to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack.

The synopsis of the film reads: “From Eastwood comes ‘The 15:17 to Paris’, which tells the real-life story of three men whose brave act turned them into heroes during a high-speed railway ride.

In the early evening of August 21, 2015, the world watched in stunned silence as the media reported a thwarted terrorist attack on Thalys train #9364 bound for Paris — an attempt prevented by three courageous young Americans travelling through Europe. The film follows the course of the friends’ lives, from the struggles of childhood through finding their footing in life, to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack. Throughout the harrowing ordeal, their friendship never wavers, making it their greatest weapon and allowing them to save the lives of the more than 500 passengers on board.”

The film also stars Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer, Ray Corasani, PJ Byrne, Tony Hale, Thomas Lennon, Paul-Mikél Williams, Bryce Gheisar and William Jennings.

The 15:17 to Paris is set for release on February 9, 2018.

A screengrab from the Clint Eastwood-directed film ‘The 15:17 to Paris’ which shows how three heroes thwarted a terrorist attack on a train bound for Paris from Brussels in 2015.