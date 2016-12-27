See the extended TV spot for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — A new extended TV trailer for Disney’s live-action movie Beauty and the Beast has been released and it offers a bit more footage of the highly anticipated movie.

The film, directed by Bill Condon, stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the untraditional Disney couple, Beauty and the Beast.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.”

The film also stars Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Belle’s eccentric father Maurice, Josh Gad as Lefou, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere the candelabra, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Beauty and the Beast is set for release on March 17, 2017.

The live-action movie 'Beauty and the Beast' stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. ― Screengrab from YouTube video