See Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff in HBO’s ‘The Wizard of Lies’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — HBO has released a new teaser for its upcoming TV movie starring Robert De Niro as American fraudster Bernie Madoff.

Based on the book by Diana Henriques, The Wizard of Lies: Bernie Madoff and the Death of Trust, the film takes viewers behind the scenes into the life and mind of Madoff, who pulled off the largest financial fraud in US history by building a massive Ponzi scheme.

In 2009, he pleaded guilty to 11 federal felonies and was sentenced to 150 years in prison.

The one-minute teaser opens with Madoff sleeping alongside his wife Ruth, played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

Filmmakers give Madoff a conscience, with an inner voice that yells “Have you no shame?” during a dream sequence that involves the paparazzi and an office lit aflame.

The film is directed by Barry Levinson and also stars Lily Rabe, Hank Azaria, Kristen Connolly, Alessandro Nivola and Nathan Darrow. Henriques served as consultant.

The Wizard of Lies premieres on HBO in May. — AFP-Relaxnews

A screengrab from HBO’s ‘The Wizard of Lies’ that stars Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff. — AFP pic