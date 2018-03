See Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac in ‘Life Itself’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 14 ― Amazon Studios has released the first trailer for Dan Fogelman’s Life Itself.

The film stars Olivia Wilde, Oscar Isaac, Annette Bening and Antonio Banderas and it weaves the stories of multiple characters who interact with one another stretching from the streets of New York to the Spanish countryside.

Mandy Patinkin, Olivia Cooke and Laia Costa also star in this romantic drama.

Life Itself is set for release on September 21.

A screengrab from Amazon Studios’ upcoming romantic ‘Life Itself’ that stars Olivia Wilde, Oscar Isaac, Annette Bening, and Antonio Banderas.