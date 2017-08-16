See more footage from Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Mother!’ (VIDEO)

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

See more footage from Jennifer Lawrence's 'Mother!'

Wednesday August 16, 2017
NEW YORK, Aug 16 — Check out this new trailer for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming horror-thriller Mother!, that stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem.

The duo play a couple living in an isolated home whose lives are interrupted by uninvited guests. Also starring in the film are Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, and Kristen Wiig.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. From filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream), Mother!, is a riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice.”

Mother! is set to hit theatres on September 15.

A screengrab from upcoming psychological horror-thriller ‘Mother!’ that stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem among others. A screengrab from upcoming psychological horror-thriller ‘Mother!’ that stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem among others.

