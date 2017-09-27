See more footage from Gerard Butler’s ‘Geostorm’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — Warner Bros has released a new trailer for upcoming thriller Geostorm that stars Gerard Butler, Abbie Cornish and Andy Garcia among others.

In the film, powerful satellites that control the world’s weather go haywire after being hacked which results in a man-made storm of epic proportions.

The film also stars Ed Harris, Katheryn Winnick, Jim Sturgess, Adepero Oduye, Eugenio Derbez and Amr Waked.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world’s leaders came together to create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. But now, something has gone wrong —the system built to protect the Earth is attacking it, and it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything... and everyone along with it.”

Geostorm is set for release on October 20.

A screengrab from ‘Geostorm’ that stars Gerard Butler, Abbie Cornish and Andy Garcia among others.