See more action from ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ (VIDEO)

Friday February 3, 2017
04:05 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Feb 3 — With just a week to go, Lionsgate has released two more TV spots for highly-anticipated sequel John Wick: Chapter 2.

Keanu Reeves returns as the titular hitman in this action thriller along with stars Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Bridget Monahan, Tom Sadowski, and Lance Reddick. New faces to the film include Laurence Fishburne, Common, Ruby Rose, Riccardo Scamarcio and Peter Stormare.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.”

John Wick: Chapter 2 is set for release on February 10.

