See Matt Damon go on a rampage in George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’ (VIDEO)

Friday July 28, 2017
03:27 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, July 28 ― Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for George Clooney’s Suburbicon that stars Matt Damon.

Damon is a family man living in idyllic suburbia with his family in the summer of 1959 until his run-in with the mob changes everything. The film also stars Julianne Moore, Noah Jupe and Oscar Isaac.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns… the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Damon) must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon.”

Suburbicon is set for release on October 27.

A screengrab from George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’ that stars Matt Damon.A screengrab from George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’ that stars Matt Damon.

